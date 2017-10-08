Wild mushroom picker seriously injured by a wild elephant in Kaeng Krachan national park

One villager was seriously injured when he was accidentally trampled upon by an apparently panicky wild elephant in a chance encounter at a feeding ground close to the Kaeng Krachan national park in Phetchaburi province on Saturday (Oct 7).

The victim, Mr Dam Chongcharoen, suffers a broken jaw, a broken left arm and a broken right leg. He was, however, rescued by park rangers and other villagers who put him on a make-shift stretcher and carried out of the forest to a waiting truck and rushed to the Hua Hin hospital.

By Thai PBS