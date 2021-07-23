Thai Health Promotion Launches “Vaccine Jai” Campaign to Reduce COVID-19 related Suicides
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Health Promotion Foundation has launched the “Vaccine Jai” campaign in an attempt to reduce COVID-19 related suicides.
According to the foundation, the campaign was launched at a virtual seminar, involving Srinakharinwirot University and the Department of Mental Health, to help people maintain mental stability.
