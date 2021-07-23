  • July 23, 2021
Thai Health Promotion Launches “Vaccine Jai” Campaign to Reduce COVID-19 related Suicides

According to the Thai government COVID-19 preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Health Promotion Foundation has launched the “Vaccine Jai” campaign in an attempt to reduce COVID-19 related suicides.

According to the foundation, the campaign was launched at a virtual seminar, involving Srinakharinwirot University and the Department of Mental Health, to help people maintain mental stability.

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



