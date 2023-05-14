Reports of several voters destroying ballot sheets during general election

Ballot boxes at a polling station in Bangkok for the 2022 elections.

Photo: Tvcccp.




There have been three reports of voters destroying their ballot sheets so far today (Sunday) in Thailand’s general election. They all claimed they had unintentionally violated the election law.

Thais go to the polls this Sunday to elect new government

In the southern province of Songkhla, a 76-year-old retired woman tore a green ballot sheet, which is for voting for party list members. She said that she did it due to a misunderstanding and that she has eyesight problems. She was, however, taken to a Songkhla police station and will be brought before a court charged with breaking election laws.

By Thai PBS World

