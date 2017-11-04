France’s New Caledonia Agrees with Paris on 2018 Independence Referendum

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – As the tensions over the controversial referendum in Spain remain high, fears that the vote will trigger a series of similar referendums seem to be materializing with the French overseas territory of New Caledonia stepping up the idea of holding a plebiscite.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe that Paris and New Caledonia overseas territory have reached agreement on the independence referendum in 2018, Sputnik reported.

Commenting on the news about the referendum on Thursday, Philippe said as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster that Paris and New Caledonia have “plenty of work ahead,” but added that both parties have “mutual trust.”

The referendum will take place in line with the Noumea Agreement signed in 1998, which implies gradual transfer of administrative powers to colonies in South Pacific over a time frame of 20 years; and independence referendums between 2014 and 2018.

