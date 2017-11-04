Puigdemont Rejects Possibility of Civil War in Spain Over Catalan Independence

The former Catalonia’s President claims that the Catalan independence movement was “unbelievably peaceful”.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Spain will not be mired in a civil war because of the Catalan struggle for independence, former Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont said.

“No, let us be serious. Have you seen what has been happening in Catalonia for the past seven years? Have you seen demonstrations with millions participants without any incident? These were the biggest peaceful demonstrations in modern history,” Puigdemont told the RTBF broadcaster answering a question on whether he was afraid of the eruption of a civil war in Spain.

