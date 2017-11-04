Saturday, November 4, 2017
Home > News > Puigdemont Rejects Possibility of Civil War in Spain Over Catalan Independence

Puigdemont Rejects Possibility of Civil War in Spain Over Catalan Independence

Estelada flag in Manresa
TN News 0

The former Catalonia’s President claims that the Catalan independence movement was “unbelievably peaceful”.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Spain will not be mired in a civil war because of the Catalan struggle for independence, former Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont said.

“No, let us be serious. Have you seen what has been happening in Catalonia for the past seven years? Have you seen demonstrations with millions participants without any incident? These were the biggest peaceful demonstrations in modern history,” Puigdemont told the RTBF broadcaster answering a question on whether he was afraid of the eruption of a civil war in Spain.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Golden Pagoda in Laos

Thailand proposes tourism package with Laos

Spanish police officers charge against peaceful voters in Catalonia

Spanish police start a wave of violence against peaceful Catalan voters

Breaking News

Red Shirts to stage counter-rally in Bangkok on January 13

Leave a Reply