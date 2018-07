PHANGNGA: A police officer was shot to death by his nine-month pregnant wife in Takua Pa district on Sunday morning, according to media reports. The woman claimed she acted in self-defence.

Pol Lt Col Sommit Buamat, an investigator at Talat Yai police station in Takua Pa district, was shot in the chest, abdomen, a leg and a hand by his wife, Orawan, 32, with a 9mm pistol, said Pol Lt Col Sarawut Soongsanga, a Takua Pa police investigator.

Full story: Bangkok Post

