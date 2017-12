Two men from Yala have been arrested by Phangnga police with some bomb-making materials and brought to a security task force unit of the 4th Army Region for interrogation.

The two man, Muhamad Haji Hayo, 25, and Muhamad Soli Chelong, 22, both from Raman district of Yala, were stopped for a search when they arrived at a security checkpoint at Hin Dan intersection in Takua Pa district on a motorcycle about 30 minutes after midnight.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS