Vietnamese Airline ‘VietJet’ Defends ‘Overly Sexualized’ Marketing Campaign

VietJet Air Airbus A320in Taiwan
VietJet’s 2018 calendar has gone viral online causing quite a stir in Southeast Asia. It has been criticized for objectifying the image of flight attendants; however, the aviation company doesn’t want to give it up.

VietJet has defended its 2018 calendar, which features heavily made up girls posing in skimpy bikinis in and around the company’s aircraft.

It was released at a time when the debate around sexual harassment and in-flight assaults of both passengers and employees is growing by the day.

