Friday, December 29, 2017
Countdown to New Year’s gridlock begins

Traffic jams mushroomed on Thursday as people began travelling for their New Year holidays, with kilometres-long snarl-ups clogging bottlenecks and intersections on the major highways to the North and Northeast.

Isan-bound traffic was slow in Nakhon Ratchasima province, known as the gateway to the Northeast. On a bypass of the provincial centre in Muang district, vehicles were crawling for about 20 kilometres from Pak Thong Chai interchange in tambon Pru Yai to tambon Jor Hor.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

