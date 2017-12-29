Countdown to New Year’s gridlock begins

Traffic jams mushroomed on Thursday as people began travelling for their New Year holidays, with kilometres-long snarl-ups clogging bottlenecks and intersections on the major highways to the North and Northeast.

Isan-bound traffic was slow in Nakhon Ratchasima province, known as the gateway to the Northeast. On a bypass of the provincial centre in Muang district, vehicles were crawling for about 20 kilometres from Pak Thong Chai interchange in tambon Pru Yai to tambon Jor Hor.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS