As a large number of people are leaving Bangkok for home provinces for the New Year, domestic air passengers are advised to leave for Don Mueang airport two to three hours earlier than normal to make sure they will not miss the planes.

Wing Commander Sutheewat Suwanwat, the director of Don Mueang airport, said the people have begun to leave Bangkok for their home provinces for the New Year festival since Dec 27.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS