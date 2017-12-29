Friday, December 29, 2017
People leaving Bangkok for hometowns

Morchit Bus Terminal in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 29th December 2017 (NNT)-Holidaymakers have been arriving in big numbers at Mo Chit Bus Terminal and Hua Lamphong Train Station to begin their trips home for the New Year holidays.

Bangkok Bus Terminal, commonly known as Mo Chit 2, was crowded with people on Thursday, many of them trying to buy tickets and waiting for their buses to arrive. Many had to sit on the floor as there were not enough chairs to accommodate everyone at the bus terminal.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

