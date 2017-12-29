People leaving Bangkok for hometowns

BANGKOK, 29th December 2017 (NNT)-Holidaymakers have been arriving in big numbers at Mo Chit Bus Terminal and Hua Lamphong Train Station to begin their trips home for the New Year holidays.

Bangkok Bus Terminal, commonly known as Mo Chit 2, was crowded with people on Thursday, many of them trying to buy tickets and waiting for their buses to arrive. Many had to sit on the floor as there were not enough chairs to accommodate everyone at the bus terminal.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand