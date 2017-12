BANGKOK, 29th December 2017 (NNT) – Police have busted a scammer gang based in Cambodia.

Deputy Chief of the Tourist Police Bureau Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, today held a press conference on the arrest of the gang of 20 members following complaints that a number of victims were duped into transferring money to those claiming to be state authorities.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand