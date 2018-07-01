Over 10 EU Countries Ready to Help Germany in Deporting Migrants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 10 EU countries expressed their readiness to assist Germany in sending back migrants to countries of their first arrival in the bloc, local media reported.

On Saturday, the German news outlet Der Spiegel obtained an internal document called “More Order, Control in Migration Policy” which had been shared among the leadership of the parliamentary groups of the ruling Christian Democratic Party (CDU) and Social Democratic Party (SPD). The document contains the results of the European Council summit held on Thursday-Friday.

The document says that Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic had agreed to assist in an accelerated procedure for sending undocumented migrants from Germany.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International