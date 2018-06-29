Friday, June 29, 2018
EU Leaders Agree on Joint Asylum Centers, Restriction of Migrants’ Moves in Bloc

African migrants transferred to a Maltese patrol vessel
President of the European Council Donald Tusk has confirmed that the leaders of the European Union reached an agreement on migration after nine-hour EU summit talks.

According to a final statement made after 9 hours of talks, the leaders agreed to enhance screening migrants for asylum eligibility and set up “disembarkation platforms” in North Africa to discourage those fleeing to Europe from boarding smuggling boats.

The plan also stipulates the establishment of joint processing camps within the bloc and to restrict their movement across member-states.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
