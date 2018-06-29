Friday, June 29, 2018
Home > Asia > Fire At Iranian Oil Refinery Kills One, Injures 18

Fire At Iranian Oil Refinery Kills One, Injures 18

Parliament of Iran building
TN Asia 0

A fire at an oil refinery in the Iranian city of Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan Province has killed one person and injured 18.

A report by Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency on June 28 said that the Abadan petrochemical complex caught fire at midnight on June 27 and that 10 of the injured were transferred to a hospital.

ISNA and the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said the cause of the incident is unknown.

The Abadan oil refinery is Iran’s oldest crude processing facility in oil-rich Khuzestan Province.

Damage to the plant at Abadan, which was used to produced gasoline and some other fuels derived from crude oil, is not expected to impact oil exports from Iran.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Japan government panel urges reinterpretation of pacifist constitution

Vladimir Putin

Putin Congratulates Assad After Syria Announces End Of Deir Al-Zour Siege

Bus Crash Kills 43 in Nepal

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close