Fire At Iranian Oil Refinery Kills One, Injures 18

A fire at an oil refinery in the Iranian city of Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan Province has killed one person and injured 18.

A report by Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency on June 28 said that the Abadan petrochemical complex caught fire at midnight on June 27 and that 10 of the injured were transferred to a hospital.

ISNA and the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said the cause of the incident is unknown.

The Abadan oil refinery is Iran’s oldest crude processing facility in oil-rich Khuzestan Province.

Damage to the plant at Abadan, which was used to produced gasoline and some other fuels derived from crude oil, is not expected to impact oil exports from Iran.

