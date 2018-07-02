Street in Patong, Phuket
Phuket

‘Phuket on heroin high alert,’ says Vice Governor

By TN / July 2, 2018

PHUKET: According to a report by the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT) yesterday, Phuket is now on high alert against the spread of heroin following a spate of heroin-related arrests.

The report, released on the official NNT website at 5:02pm yesterday (July 1), quotes Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok as saying the province is now on high alert against the spread of heroin as there have been heroin-related arrests every month, including five cases in May 2018.

