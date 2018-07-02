Thai cop climbs up condo to save pregnant woman from fire

A police officer in northeastern Khon Kaen province will receive a certificate and a title change in recognition of his bravery after he climbed two stories to save a six-month pregnant woman from a condo fire yesterday morning.

When Pol. Capt. Wayu Kampa heard the victim shout for help on the balcony of her fifth-floor condominium, he climbed the air-con condensers from the third floor to quickly reach the distressed woman, identified as Wassana Chomali, 30.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok