Indian Embassy In Afghanistan Condemns Deadly Attack On Hindus, Sikhs

The Indian Embassy in Kabul has condemned the deadly attack by a suicide bomber that targeted a group of Hindus and Sikhs in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.
“The attack underlines the need for a united global fight against international terrorism without discrimination and accountability of those who support terrorists in any manner,” the Indian Embassy wrote on Twitter following the attack that killed at least 20 people on July 1.
Afghan officials said a suicide bomber targeted a group of Hindus and Sikhs on their way to meet the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who was visiting the provincial capital, Jalalabad.
Nangarhar health officials said that 17 of 20 dead in the attack are from the minority Hindu and Sikh community.
Embassy officials confirmed that Awtar Singh Khalsa, a longtime leader of the Sikh community who had planned to run in the parliamentary elections set for October, was killed in the attack.
Full story: rferl.org
RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal,
RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan
Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.
