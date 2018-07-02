Ban Laem Immigration in Phetchaburi
Cops crack down on illegal migrants

By TN / July 2, 2018

A massive crackdown on illegal migrants has been launched nationwide after the registration of undocumented alien labourers reached deadline on Saturday.

Labour Minister Adul Sangsingkeo said Sunday that 113 officers from the ministry and the Royal Thai Police began a sweep for unregistered migrants across the country following the closure of the ministry’s one-stop registration service centres two days ago. To stay and work legally in the country, migrants must hold work permits or pink cards (temporary work permits).

