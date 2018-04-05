Netanyahu Blames Soros-Backed NGO for Refugee Deal Failure

As a groundbreaking migrant deal between the UN and Israel effectively fell through, the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu singled out one NGO as being responsible for this failure.

Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the New Israel Fund, an NGO with ties to George Soros, is directly responsible for the failure of a major migrant deal that would’ve resulted in thousands of African migrants being deported from Israeli territory, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the Prime Minister, he spent the last two years courting Rwanda to persuade the country’s government to accept the migrants following their deportation from Israel, whom Netanyahu described as “infiltrators.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

