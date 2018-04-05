Thursday, April 5, 2018
Home > Asia > Netanyahu Blames Soros-Backed NGO for Refugee Deal Failure

Netanyahu Blames Soros-Backed NGO for Refugee Deal Failure

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
TN Asia 0

As a groundbreaking migrant deal between the UN and Israel effectively fell through, the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu singled out one NGO as being responsible for this failure.

Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the New Israel Fund, an NGO with ties to George Soros, is directly responsible for the failure of a major migrant deal that would’ve resulted in thousands of African migrants being deported from Israeli territory, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the Prime Minister, he spent the last two years courting Rwanda to persuade the country’s government to accept the migrants following their deportation from Israel, whom Netanyahu described as “infiltrators.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

China’s Dog Meat Festival – Cruelty or Culture?

A wounded Israeli Child is taken to hospital after Rocket Attack

Car Rams Into Crowd in Tel Aviv, at Least 5 Injured – Reports

Formula One Malaysian Gran Prix

Malaysia to host its last-ever F1 race this year

Leave a Reply