Those in an accident while intoxicated can’t make insurance claim: DDPM

BANGKOK, 5th April 2018, (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reminded motorists that those being in an accident while under the influence of alcohol cannot make an insurance claim.

Director of DDPM’s Road Safety Operation Center, Chumpot Wannachatsiri, indicated today that those in accidents who are proven to have more than 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milligram of their blood do not have the right to claim any compensation from insurance companies for either the one who caused the accident, or the victim of the accident. The former will be the sole responsible party for any damages.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand