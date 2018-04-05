Thursday, April 5, 2018
Home > News > Those in an accident while intoxicated can’t make insurance claim: DDPM

Those in an accident while intoxicated can’t make insurance claim: DDPM

Baht bus in Rayong
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 5th April 2018, (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reminded motorists that those being in an accident while under the influence of alcohol cannot make an insurance claim.

Director of DDPM’s Road Safety Operation Center, Chumpot Wannachatsiri, indicated today that those in accidents who are proven to have more than 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milligram of their blood do not have the right to claim any compensation from insurance companies for either the one who caused the accident, or the victim of the accident. The former will be the sole responsible party for any damages.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thailand’s flood death toll rises to 45

Soldiers at Chiang Mai's Thaphae Gate during the 2014 coup

15 detainees to be charged with recent bombings, fires

Breaking News

210 killed over four days of road accidents during Songkran period

Leave a Reply