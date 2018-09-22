Legalized medicinal cannabis proposals

BANGKOK, 22nd September 2018 (NNT) – Invoking Article 44 of the interim constitution to legalize medical marijuana is merely an idea raised by the academic sector, says Deputy Prime Minister ACM Prajin Juntong.
DPM Prajin who is also the Minister for Justice said on Friday that the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Ministry of Public Health are looking into the benefits of medical marijuana as well as measures to regulate marijuana agriculture, adding that the government will be able to answer more questions in October when it receives all the important information from the two agencies.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
