Ford car company ordered to pay 23 million baht in compensation to 291 car buyers





A total of 308 buyers of Ford Fiesta and Focus cars have won a class action lawsuit against Ford Sales and Service (Thailand) after the Bangkok South Civil Court ordered the car company to pay them a total of 23 million baht to compensate for defective vehicles.

The verdict was delivered by the court this morning in what was billed as the country’s first “big” class action case involving altogether 308 plaintiffs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article