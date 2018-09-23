Rear view of a Toyota ambulance in Chiang Mai
Pattaya

74 year old Saudi Arabian tourist passes out in front of hotel, dies

By TN / September 23, 2018

Pattaya – At 6:30AM this morning, September 21st, 2018, a 74 year old Saudi Arabian tourist, Mr. ALSALAMAH NASSER ABDULRAHMAN, passed out on the street in front of the Dee House Hotel on Soi 17 in South Pattaya.

Miss Araya Kanying Yuen, 27 years old, had been entering the hotel when she saw the man collapse. She and some Thai motorbike drivers attempted to help the man but he did not respond so they called emergency services.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close