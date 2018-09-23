74 year old Saudi Arabian tourist passes out in front of hotel, dies

Pattaya – At 6:30AM this morning, September 21st, 2018, a 74 year old Saudi Arabian tourist, Mr. ALSALAMAH NASSER ABDULRAHMAN, passed out on the street in front of the Dee House Hotel on Soi 17 in South Pattaya.
Miss Araya Kanying Yuen, 27 years old, had been entering the hotel when she saw the man collapse. She and some Thai motorbike drivers attempted to help the man but he did not respond so they called emergency services.
