Phuket fosters ties with Australia’s Gold Coast as sister cities

PHUKET, 22 September 2018 (NNT) – Phuket and Australia’s Gold Coast city signed a letter of intent to establish themselves as sister cities.
The intent of the agreement is to explore a stronger relationship between the two municipalities and create international business opportunities.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand
