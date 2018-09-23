The Siam Commercial Bank building in Phuket
Phuket

Phuket fosters ties with Australia’s Gold Coast as sister cities

By TN / September 23, 2018

PHUKET, 22 September 2018 (NNT) – Phuket and Australia’s Gold Coast city signed a letter of intent to establish themselves as sister cities.

The intent of the agreement is to explore a stronger relationship between the two municipalities and create international business opportunities.

