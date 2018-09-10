10 hurt when car hits school van in Surat Thani

SURAT THANI: Ten people were hurt when a van carrying students to join a Japanese language contest in Bangkok collided with a car in Phanom district of this southern province on Saturday morning.
The crash occurred at kilometre marker 12 on Highway 415 on the Phanom-Khao Sok route in tambon Khong Cha-oun, said police, who were alerted at around 8.15am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST
