Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani
South

10 hurt when car hits school van in Surat Thani

By TN / September 23, 2018

SURAT THANI: Ten people were hurt when a van carrying students to join a Japanese language contest in Bangkok collided with a car in Phanom district of this southern province on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at kilometre marker 12 on Highway 415 on the Phanom-Khao Sok route in tambon Khong Cha-oun, said police, who were alerted at around 8.15am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST

