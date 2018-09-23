Pope Francis at the canonization of Saint John XXIII and Saint John Paul II
Asia

China and the Vatican Strike Historic Deal on Catholic Bishops

By TN / September 23, 2018

After more than 60 years of uncertainty regarding Catholic clergy members operating in China, the Vatican announced an historic accord, recognizing those bishops appointed by Beijing and setting new rules for their reappointment.

Announced by Pope Francis, the deal clears the way for the reappointment of clergy in China, concerning the nomination of bishops, “a question of great importance for the life of the Church,” the Vatican said in a statement on Saturday, AFP reported.

The accords “create the conditions for greater collaboration at the bilateral level” the statement released during Francis’ visit to Baltic countries said, adding that, “with these decisions, a new process may begin that will allow the wounds of the past to be overcome, leading to the full communion of all Chinese Catholics.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close