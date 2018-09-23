China and the Vatican Strike Historic Deal on Catholic Bishops





After more than 60 years of uncertainty regarding Catholic clergy members operating in China, the Vatican announced an historic accord, recognizing those bishops appointed by Beijing and setting new rules for their reappointment.

Announced by Pope Francis, the deal clears the way for the reappointment of clergy in China, concerning the nomination of bishops, “a question of great importance for the life of the Church,” the Vatican said in a statement on Saturday, AFP reported.

The accords “create the conditions for greater collaboration at the bilateral level” the statement released during Francis’ visit to Baltic countries said, adding that, “with these decisions, a new process may begin that will allow the wounds of the past to be overcome, leading to the full communion of all Chinese Catholics.”

