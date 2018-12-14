Yellow bus in Bangkok, Thailand. Zhong Tong chassis, bodywork by Thonburi Bus Body Co., Ltd.

Yellow bus in Bangkok, Thailand. Zhong Tong chassis, bodywork by Thonburi Bus Body Co., Ltd. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

News

Public bus fares to rise from Jan 21

By TN / December 14, 2018

Fares for buses serving Bangkok will rise next month by at least one baht and interprovincial buses will charge 10% more to help operators cover rising fleet costs.

The increases will take effect from Jan 21, said Peraphon Thawornsupacharoen, director-general of the Land Transport Department, after the central committee governing land transport approved the changes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close