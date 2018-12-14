Public bus fares to rise from Jan 21





Fares for buses serving Bangkok will rise next month by at least one baht and interprovincial buses will charge 10% more to help operators cover rising fleet costs.

The increases will take effect from Jan 21, said Peraphon Thawornsupacharoen, director-general of the Land Transport Department, after the central committee governing land transport approved the changes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

