Human Trafficking Gang Arrested in Thai North

By TN / December 14, 2018

CHIANG RAI, DEC 13 (TNA) – Thai authorities arrest a human trafficking gang while trying to smuggle illegal migrant workers into the country.

Twenty six illegal migrant workers from Myanmar were found crammed on two pick-up trucks, travelling from Chiang Rai for Bangkok.

