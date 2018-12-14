Human Trafficking Gang Arrested in Thai North

CHIANG RAI, DEC 13 (TNA) – Thai authorities arrest a human trafficking gang while trying to smuggle illegal migrant workers into the country.
Twenty six illegal migrant workers from Myanmar were found crammed on two pick-up trucks, travelling from Chiang Rai for Bangkok.
TNA
