Bangkok

Buri Ram woman plunges to her death from Bangkok apartment building

December 14, 2018

A woman from Buri Ram fell to her death from the seventh floor of a Bangkok apartment building on Friday morning in an apparent suicide, police said.

Police were called to the apartment building on Klong Prapa road in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district at 10.30am.

