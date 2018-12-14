Buri Ram woman plunges to her death from Bangkok apartment building





A woman from Buri Ram fell to her death from the seventh floor of a Bangkok apartment building on Friday morning in an apparent suicide, police said.

Police were called to the apartment building on Klong Prapa road in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district at 10.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

