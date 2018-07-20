Bangkok Breast Meat Not Drug-Free: Consumer Group





BANGKOK — Chomping on chicken breasts for the sake of protein may come with a side of antibiotics, consumer advocates warned Wednesday.

Test results of 62 samples of chicken breast and liver found 26 contained antibiotics which can increase drug resistance and other health risks, according to the nonprofit Foundation for Consumers.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

