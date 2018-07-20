Small restaurant in Chiang Mai
Bangkok Breast Meat Not Drug-Free: Consumer Group

By TN / July 20, 2018

BANGKOK — Chomping on chicken breasts for the sake of protein may come with a side of antibiotics, consumer advocates warned Wednesday.

Test results of 62 samples of chicken breast and liver found 26 contained antibiotics which can increase drug resistance and other health risks, according to the nonprofit Foundation for Consumers.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

