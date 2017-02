A highly respected medical researcher has warned that excessive use of the last-line antibotic Colistin in the livestock industry and in treatment of humans poses a grave and growing health threat to populations in Southeast Asia.

The warning was given by Dr Visanu Thamlikitkul, head of the Division of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital at Mahidol University.

