BANGKOK, 3 February 2017 (NNT) – The government has affirmed it has measures to prevent the smuggling of used cars to avoid taxes.

The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has posed a question to the government regarding its policy to prevent illegal smuggling of cars, as tax evasion could eventually affect the country’s revenue.

