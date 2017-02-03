Friday, February 3, 2017
Thai Authorities to Punish Responsible for Online Threats to MoD – Army Chief

General Prawit Wongsuwan
Thai military authorities will assign responsibility for people posting murder threats to Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, Gen. Chalermchai Sitthisat said Friday.

“The security detail of the deputy prime minister and other government leaders will counter any threat. In any case… we will definitely find and punish those who post such threats on social networks,” Sitthisat said at a press briefing, streamed by Thai Public Broadcasting Service.

