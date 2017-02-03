Friday, February 3, 2017
Home > News > Thailand celebrates National Veterans Day

Thailand celebrates National Veterans Day

Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 3 February 2017 (NNT) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has designated privy councilor Gen Surayud Chulanont as His Majesty’s representative in laying a wreath at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on the occasion of National Veterans Day.

February 3 each year celebrates the courage and sacrifice of Thai soldiers who fought to uphold the sovereignty of the Thai Kingdom. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha designated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan to chair the commemorative ceremony, which was attended by government officials, military officials, foreign dignitaries, related foundations, and veterans groups.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

‘Final fight’ to bring down government

Thailand floods: Death toll rises to seven

Yingluck Shinawatra will not attend ceremony to mark Constitution Day on Monday

Leave a Reply