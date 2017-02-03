Thailand celebrates National Veterans Day

BANGKOK, 3 February 2017 (NNT) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has designated privy councilor Gen Surayud Chulanont as His Majesty’s representative in laying a wreath at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on the occasion of National Veterans Day.

February 3 each year celebrates the courage and sacrifice of Thai soldiers who fought to uphold the sovereignty of the Thai Kingdom. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha designated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan to chair the commemorative ceremony, which was attended by government officials, military officials, foreign dignitaries, related foundations, and veterans groups.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana

Rewriter: Itiporn Lakarnchua