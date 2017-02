PHUKET: A 55-year-old British man was found dead in a house at Rawai yesterday in what police believe was suicide following a spate of rows with his Thai girlfriend.

At 4:30pm yesterday (Feb 2), Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police was informed that a man had been found dead at a property in Rawai.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub