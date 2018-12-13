Spike in Phuket infections spur anti-Chikungunya offensive





PHUKET: Local health officials are rolling out a campaign to prevent an outbreak of Chikungunya after a spike in the number of infections on the island.

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Tanit Sermkaew confirmed to The Phuket News today (Dec 12) that government hospitals across Phuket had reported 47 confirmed cases in November and a further 21 people already this month.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



