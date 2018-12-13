Spike in Phuket infections spur anti-Chikungunya offensive

PHUKET: Local health officials are rolling out a campaign to prevent an outbreak of Chikungunya after a spike in the number of infections on the island.
Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Tanit Sermkaew confirmed to The Phuket News today (Dec 12) that government hospitals across Phuket had reported 47 confirmed cases in November and a further 21 people already this month.
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News
