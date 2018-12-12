Foreign Ministry confirms Thai tourist killed in gun attack in France





The Foreign Ministry confirmed this morning that a Thai tourist was among the three people killed in an attack by a gunman at a Christmas market in Strasbourg in eastern France on Tuesday night.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ms Busaba Santipitak identified the Thai victim as Anupong Suebsamarn who was visiting the French town with his wife.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



