Foreign Ministry confirms Thai tourist killed in gun attack in France

By TN / December 12, 2018

The Foreign Ministry confirmed this morning that a Thai tourist was among the three people killed in an attack by a gunman at a Christmas market in Strasbourg in eastern France on Tuesday night.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ms Busaba Santipitak identified the Thai victim as Anupong Suebsamarn who was visiting the French town with his wife.

