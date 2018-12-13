University student arrested over Internet porn site





A 17-year-old male university student, who allegedly posted some 300,000 pornographic pictures of Net Idols and actresses through VK, Line and Facebook to followers and “VIP” members, has been arrested.

Pol Colonel Jirakit Jarunapat, a superintendent with the Police’s Children and Women Protection Sub-Division, on Thursday said his division and the Internet Crimes Against Childern (TICAC) task force had arrested the suspect, whose name was withheld due to his age.

