Turkey: 9 killed, 47 injured in high-speed train crash

At least nine people were killed and 47 others injured when a high-speed train crashed into a pilot engine traveling along the same tracks in the Turkish capital Ankara, transportation and infrastructure minister said today.
Nine people were killed, including three mechanics, while 47 others were injured, Cahit Turhan said.
After the crash a pedestrian overpass also collapsed onto the train cars, according to the Ankara governor’s office.
The train was en route to Konya in central Turkey.
Full story: middleeastmonitor.com
Middle East Monitor
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Southern Myanmar opens up to tourists from Thailand
-
Egypt sentences Brotherhood leader Badie to death
-
India’s First Fully Private Satellite Placed in Orbit by SpaceX
-
Central Brisbane Cordoned Off as 2 Open Fire, Barricade Themselves in Building
-
Philippine Officials: Some Muslim Rebel Groups in South Still Use Child Fighters