Turkey: 9 killed, 47 injured in high-speed train crash





At least nine people were killed and 47 others injured when a high-speed train crashed into a pilot engine traveling along the same tracks in the Turkish capital Ankara, transportation and infrastructure minister said today.

Nine people were killed, including three mechanics, while 47 others were injured, Cahit Turhan said.

After the crash a pedestrian overpass also collapsed onto the train cars, according to the Ankara governor’s office.

The train was en route to Konya in central Turkey.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

