TCDD HT65000 train set on the Ankara-Konya high-speed line. Photo: Ym1965.

Turkey: 9 killed, 47 injured in high-speed train crash

By TN / December 13, 2018

At least nine people were killed and 47 others injured when a high-speed train crashed into a pilot engine traveling along the same tracks in the Turkish capital Ankara, transportation and infrastructure minister said today.

Nine people were killed, including three mechanics, while 47 others were injured, Cahit Turhan said.

After the crash a pedestrian overpass also collapsed onto the train cars, according to the Ankara governor’s office.

The train was en route to Konya in central Turkey.

