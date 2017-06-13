Amlo seizes land belonging to Bannapot Damapong

The Anti-Money Laundering Office’s business transactions committee decided on Tuesday to impound 11 rai of land belonging to Bannapot Damapong plus the Boonraksa building at Wat Dhammakaya after it was discovered that the land was bought with money embezzled from Klongchan Credit Union Cooperatives allegedly by its former manager Supachai Srisupa-aksorn.

AMLO secretary-general Pol Gen Chaiya Siri-amphankul disclosed that the embezzled money was used by Mr Supachai to invest in M Home SPV 2 Company in violation of the regulations of Klongchan Credit Union Cooperatives. 11 cheques worth 321 million baht were issued and paid to the company by Mr Supachai and associates in 2009.

By Thai PBS Reporters