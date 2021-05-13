May 13, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand officially enters rainy season this Saturday



Flooded street in Downtown Chiang Mai

Floods after a rainstorm in Chiang Mai. Photo: Adam Jones.


Thailand will officially enter the rainy season this Saturday, with more rain than last year and rainfall over the entire season anticipated to be 5%-10% more than average, said Meteorological Department Director-General Nattapon Nattasomboon today (Wednesday).

Rainfall for the first half of the rainy season will be widespread and more than average but, in the second half, the situation will return to normal, he said, but warned of heavy rain, which may result in flash floods in some areas during the second half of the season.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

