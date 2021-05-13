Thailand officially enters rainy season this Saturday

Thailand officially enters rainy season this Saturday1 min read
Thailand will officially enter the rainy season this Saturday, with more rain than last year and rainfall over the entire season anticipated to be 5%-10% more than average, said Meteorological Department Director-General Nattapon Nattasomboon today (Wednesday).
Rainfall for the first half of the rainy season will be widespread and more than average but, in the second half, the situation will return to normal, he said, but warned of heavy rain, which may result in flash floods in some areas during the second half of the season.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World