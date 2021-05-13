Infected Thai actress accused of not self-isolating, wearing mask, on Koh Pha-ngan Island

Infected Thai actress accused of not self-isolating, wearing mask, on Koh Pha-ngan Island1 min read
The district chief officer of Pha-ngan Island, in Thailand’s Surat Thani province, has lodged a complaint with the district police against Thai actress Ploy Chermarn Boonyasak who recently tested positive for COVID-19, accusing her of not wearing a face mask in public and of not entering compulsory self-isolation while vacationing on the resort island.
Mr. Poonsak Sophonpathumrat, the Pha-ngan Island district chief officer, met yesterday (Wednesday) with Pol Col Panya Nirattimanon, the police superintendent, to file the complaint.
By Thai PBS World