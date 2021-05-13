May 13, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Infected Thai actress accused of not self-isolating, wearing mask, on Koh Pha-ngan Island

1 min read
11 hours ago TN
Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan

Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan. Photo: Craigb100.


The district chief officer of Pha-ngan Island, in Thailand’s Surat Thani province, has lodged a complaint with the district police against Thai actress Ploy Chermarn Boonyasak who recently tested positive for COVID-19, accusing her of not wearing a face mask in public and of not entering compulsory self-isolation while vacationing on the resort island.

Mr. Poonsak Sophonpathumrat, the Pha-ngan Island district chief officer, met yesterday (Wednesday) with Pol Col Panya Nirattimanon, the police superintendent, to file the complaint.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man fresh out of prison run over by train in Hat Yai

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Gems market in Chanthaburi closed for 14 days after African traders infected with COVID

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Phi Phi national park closes for 13 days over COVID-19

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand Logs Nearly 5,000 New COVID Cases and 32 deaths on Thursday

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

Infected Thai actress accused of not self-isolating, wearing mask, on Koh Pha-ngan Island

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand officially enters rainy season this Saturday

12 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thousands of inmates infected with COVID-19

12 hours ago TN