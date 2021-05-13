Infected Thai actress accused of not self-isolating, wearing mask, on Koh Pha-ngan Island





The district chief officer of Pha-ngan Island, in Thailand’s Surat Thani province, has lodged a complaint with the district police against Thai actress Ploy Chermarn Boonyasak who recently tested positive for COVID-19, accusing her of not wearing a face mask in public and of not entering compulsory self-isolation while vacationing on the resort island.

Mr. Poonsak Sophonpathumrat, the Pha-ngan Island district chief officer, met yesterday (Wednesday) with Pol Col Panya Nirattimanon, the police superintendent, to file the complaint.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



