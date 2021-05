BANGKOK, May 13 (TNA) – Thailand logged nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases comprising 2,052 general people and 2,835 infected inmates detected in the mass testing.

The 4,887 new cases raised the total in the latest wave of the coronavirus disease to 64,891. Besides, there were 32 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

