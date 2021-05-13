Woman impaled by steel rod as motorbike hits power pole in Phuket





PHUKET: A 34-year-old woman was impaled by a steel rod protruding from a power pole in a motorbike accident on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu in the first hour of this morning (May 13).

Lt Adisorn Juhong of the Kathu Police was called to the scene, on Wichit Songkram Rd northbound between Kathu Municipality and the Kathu Shrine, at about a half past midnight.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

