May 13, 2021

Thief surrenders to police after breaking into Pattaya pharmacy and optical shop

Traditional pharmacy in Bangkok, Thailand

Traditional pharmacy in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Kathy / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Banglamung – A former police volunteer, who has admitted to breaking into a pharmacy and optical shop in Pattaya earlier this week and stealing many items and cash, has surrendered himself to police, according to Banglamung Police officials earlier today.

“Police are hunting for an alleged thief who reportedly broke into a pharmacy in Banglamung on May 9th.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

