Thief surrenders to police after breaking into Pattaya pharmacy and optical shop





Banglamung – A former police volunteer, who has admitted to breaking into a pharmacy and optical shop in Pattaya earlier this week and stealing many items and cash, has surrendered himself to police, according to Banglamung Police officials earlier today.

“Police are hunting for an alleged thief who reportedly broke into a pharmacy in Banglamung on May 9th.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



