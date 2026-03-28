Two Foreign Bikers Arrested for Doing Wheelies on Phuket’s Roads

PHUKET — Two foreign nationals have been arrested after being caught performing dangerous wheelies on public roads in Phuket, with police swiftly identifying and apprehending the suspects within hours of the incident being captured on video.

British Motorcyclist Sparks Outrage After Wheelie Accident in Pattaya

The incident occurred on March 25, 2026, on Chao Fa West Road in Mueang Phuket district, where the riders were seen repeatedly lifting their front wheels in dangerous stunts. Footage of the reckless driving was shared by a local news page, prompting immediate action from authorities concerned about the risk posed to other road users.

Swift Police Response

Pol. Col. Surasak Jaidee ordered an urgent investigation after the images surfaced. Traffic police, coordinated by Pol. Lt. Col. Jakkrapong Phetcharat and Pol. Lt. Col. Siripong Suriyan, were able to identify the suspects within three hours of the report.

The stunts reportedly took place at approximately 10:27am near a Lotus’s supermarket, with witnesses observing one man repeatedly performing wheelies, alarming nearby motorists and creating hazardous conditions on the busy road.

PHUKET — 25 March 2026, A foreign tourist has drawn widespread concern after being filmed performing a wheelie on a motorcycle in the middle of busy traffic in Phuket. A 31-second clip shared on a local Facebook page shows the man accelerating and lifting the front wheel of his… pic.twitter.com/E3DQMejcmK — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) March 25, 2026

Bikes Located, Riders Identified

Police identified the motorcycles involved — a red-blue Honda CRF 450R and a Yamaha MT-07 — and later located them parked outside a convenience store on the same road. The riders were identified as Harry, a British citizen, and Brian, an Irish national.

When apprehended, both individuals failed to provide valid motorcycle driving licences or international permits, according to police reports.

Charges Filed

At Chalong Police Station, both men confessed to the charges and now face legal action for reckless driving and driving without a licence. Their motorcycles have been confiscated, and they await prosecution.

Dutch Motorbike Rider Fined after Doing Wheelies in Koh Samui

The case serves as a reminder of the strict enforcement of traffic regulations in Phuket, where authorities have repeatedly warned against dangerous driving behaviours that endanger both riders and other road users. Local officials have emphasized that such stunts will not be tolerated, particularly in areas frequented by tourists and residents alike.

-Thailand News (TN)