Italian Man Arrested for Drug Use on Koh Chang Following Domestic Altercation

TRAT — An Italian man was arrested on Koh Chang on Thursday following a violent altercation with his Thai wife, after police discovered methamphetamine in their rented home and confirmed drug use through testing.

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The suspect, identified only as G. L. C., was taken into custody after authorities were alerted by the couple’s caretaker at approximately 9:50am amid escalating tensions at the residence. Upon arrival, police observed erratic behavior from the Italian man, prompting officers to conduct a drug test, which confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his system.

Domestic Altercation and Discovery

The man’s Thai wife, identified as Mrs. B., told police that her husband appeared to be under the influence of drugs and had allegedly assaulted her during the altercation. A subsequent search of the couple’s rented home uncovered over one gram of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a waist bag placed beside their bed.

The Italian man admitted to purchasing and using the drugs, according to police reports. He now faces charges for possessing and using a Category 1 narcotic under Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act. The offense carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

The report did not disclose whether Mrs. B. intends to file separate charges regarding the alleged domestic violence incident.

Broader Concerns

Experts suggest the case highlights ongoing issues of drug use among foreign residents in Thailand, particularly in tourist destinations such as Koh Chang, where a significant expatriate community and steady flow of visitors create challenges for local law enforcement. The incident underscores the need for preventive measures and tighter monitoring in areas with high concentrations of foreign residents.

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Next Steps

Local authorities will proceed with judicial action against G. L. C. while continuing to investigate potential drug networks operating on the island. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of collaboration between police and local communities in maintaining safety and order in Thailand’s tourist destinations, where drug-related incidents can have lasting consequences for both residents and visitors alike.

-Thailand News (TN)