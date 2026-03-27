Fugitive Abbot of Dhammakaya Temple Cleared as Statute of Limitations Expires

PATHUM THANI — Phra Dhammajayo, the controversial former abbot of Dhammakaya Temple, is now a free man after public prosecutors dropped money laundering charges against him in connection with the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative case, citing the expiry of the statute of limitations.

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On March 20, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) informed complainants that special case prosecutors had ordered an end to litigation against Phra Dhammajayo and his associates, who had been accused of money laundering and receiving stolen property. The decision effectively closes a case that spanned more than a decade and saw one of Thailand’s most influential monks become a fugitive.

The Case Against Phra Dhammajayo

The once-influential monk commanded the respect and loyalty of tens of thousands of disciples, including senior government officials, politicians and wealthy businessmen. However, he evaded arrest for more than a decade after being implicated in the alleged mismanagement of Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative funds by its former president, Suphachai Srisuphaaksorn.

The case began in 2013 when the DSI launched a probe into alleged fund mismanagement at the cooperative. The investigation followed complaints from cooperative members who said they were unable to withdraw their investments. Tracing the money trail, the DSI found that Suphachai had allegedly issued several cheques benefiting the temple and its former abbot.

In 2015, the DSI estimated that the damage to the cooperative allegedly caused by Suphachai amounted to approximately 1.4 billion baht. This led to money laundering and receiving stolen property charges being filed against Phra Dhammajayo.

Evasion and Manhunt

Between March and May 2016, the DSI issued summonses for Phra Dhammajayo to acknowledge the charges, but the temple declined on his behalf, citing serious illness that prevented him from walking. On May 14 of that year, the DSI obtained a Criminal Court arrest warrant after he failed to respond to the summonses.

In June 2016, DSI officials attempted to enter the temple but were blocked by a human shield and forced to retreat. In February 2017, the military government invoked Section 44 of an executive order to declare Dhammakaya Temple a “special controlled area,” allowing police, DSI officials and soldiers to search for the elusive former abbot. The operation lasted more than 20 days but ultimately failed to locate him.

An order was later issued to defrock Phra Dhammajayo of his titles and ranks. He is now a layman under his birth name, Chaiyaboon Sudhipol. Chaiyaboon has since disappeared without a trace, amid rumors that he may have fled abroad.

Charges Dropped

On March 20 this year, the DSI informed victims in writing that special prosecutors had dropped all charges against the former abbot due to the expiry of the statute of limitations. The decision brings an official end to a case that captured national attention and sparked intense debate about the intersection of religion, law and political influence in Thailand.

Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani

The Dhammakaya Temple, one of Thailand’s largest and wealthiest Buddhist temples, has long been a source of controversy, with critics accusing its leadership of blurring the lines between religious devotion and commercial enterprise. For the thousands of followers who remained loyal to Phra Dhammajayo throughout his years as a fugitive, the decision may be seen as vindication. For his accusers, however, it marks a frustrating conclusion to a case that ultimately outran the law.

-Thailand News (TN)