Rumors claim Phra Dhammachaiyo has fled to Europe

BANGKOK, 3rd August 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Special Investigations (DSI) is following up on intelligence claiming Phra Dhammachaiyo, the ex-abbot of Dhammakaya Temple who is suspected of money laundering and other crimes, has been spirited out of the country by his followers.

DSI Director-General Pol Lt Gen Paisit Wongmuang indicated today that the latest information says that the wanted monk was transported by his followers across the Thai border and has now escaped to Europe. There has not yet been any confirming evidence of the claims but the DSI is coordinating with foreign agencies to look into the matter. Meanwhile, the office says it has found no indication Phra Dhammachaiyo has left the country.

